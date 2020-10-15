New updates and special events in Call of Duty Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile, one of the most popular games in the mobile game ecosystem; celebrates its first year with a new season, special events and a social area where players can spend time. Special events organized will continue until December.

Call of Duty: Mobile, which was downloaded more than 300 million in its first year, has grown significantly by increasing the number of maps at launch from 11 to 23 and the number of multiplayer modes from 1 to 27. Also, the size of the main Battle Royale map has expanded by about 50 percent within a year.

The game was launched a year ago with a total of about 200 primary and secondary weapons, and has since grown to 1400. And finally, there are a total of 182 playable characters in the game.

The Call of Duty: Mobile Anniversary update, available for download on Android and iOS, brings the biggest innovations to the game so far. These innovations are listed as follows:

New Battle Royale Map – The Alcatraz map we know from COD: Black Ops 4’s Blackout mode

The Club – A social space for the new game where players can spend time playing Call of Duty: Mobile, socialize with friends and play various mini games

In addition to the new monthly battle pass, new maps, equipment, characters and other items. Seasonal special events



