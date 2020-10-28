New update removes Flash and prevents reinstallation

Microsoft released on Tuesday (27) a new update for Windows 10 that takes another step towards the end of Flash, which will be officially discontinued on December 31, 2020 by Adobe.

Update KB4577586 is optional and accessed only via Microsoft Catalog. When you add it, Flash Player is completely removed from the operating system and cannot be installed again, unless you return to a previous version of the platform via the restore point.

This update does not remove the browser plugin or related programs that you may have added to your computer yourself: this action must be done individually in each program. The mandatory uninstallation of interfaces that use Flash on Windows and other company services, such as Edge, should happen only in the middle of 2021 – an effort that will involve not only the current version, but even Windows 8.1.



