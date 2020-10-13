New update improves YouTube Music experience on TV

The latest update for the TV application of the YouTube Music service brings various innovations to users. This application is accessed via TVs running Android TV operating system and the new Chromecast supported by Google TV.

Now, on all smart TVs, YouTube Music users will be able to access their recorded playlists and favorite songs. These new options will be displayed in the YouTube Music tab inside the YouTube TV app. The update also brings new visual effects to show album and playlist covers.

YouTube’s blog post on the subject states the following: “We’re working hard to bring more features to YouTube Music. In the coming months, YouTube Music Premium users will be able to continue playing music in the background even if they exit the app while listening to music on their TV.

The main change YouTube made was to allow Android TV OS users to add music directly to their library. The new playback interface will show a duration bar along with relevant information such as the artist’s name. On devices with Android TV home screen, it will be possible to browse content through the YouTube Music tab.

More changes are expected in the YouTube Music TV application in the coming period. As the YouTube Music service will replace Google Play Music, efforts are spent to improve the service’s applications.



