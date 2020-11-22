New update for Twitter! Here are the features

Twitter comes up with new features in order to prevent social media users from slipping to Instagram in recent years. Here is the Twitter update that is still in the trial phase and the new features it brings:

Twitter in preparation for new update

Although Twitter has attracted some users’ reaction with its latest stories feature, for now many users are actively using this feature called Fleets. Now, it comes up with a new update suitable for Twitter chemistry.

Accordingly, when the social media platform has an account blocking you, it automatically helps you cut off your interaction with that person. With this update, called automatic blocking, it will completely eliminate the possibility of encountering disabled accounts with interactions such as Twitter rt.

Apart from that, the mobile developer named Alessandro Paluzzi has also leaked the future of different features. Accordingly, a new feature is coming, especially for those who use Twitter on mobile. Videos will no longer play automatically while streaming Twitter.

Again, Twitter will load low quality photos into the main stream instead of high quality photos to save data. Again, the user is allowed to choose whether to stream these high quality images.

According to another piece of information leaked by Alessandro Paluzzi, Twitter is working on some kind of like button, apart from favorite and rt. This new feature, which is similar to the favorite, is called ouch and will allow users to mark the posts they like much more.

These features are still in the testing phase and when they will be implemented is currently unclear. How do you think Twitter auto-blocking, data saving measures and new like button feature? We are waiting your comments.



