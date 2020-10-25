New update for TLOU: Remastered!

Naughty Dog has released an update for TLOU: Remastered. The famous game developer has shortened the loading times in the game with the patch it published. I think speedruns were the most happy for this situation.

TLOU: Remastered load times shorten

Naughty Dog shortened the loading times in the game with the update it released. The loading time, which took 1 minute and 30 seconds before the update, decreased to 13 seconds after the update. Anthony Calabrese, a member of the PlayStation 4 Speedrun community, reported that the loading times were almost eliminated thanks to the 1.11 patch. Those who played the game complained about the length of the features loading times, the new update eliminated this. ElAnalistaDeBits YouTube channel commented, “This shortened load time is due to the optimization of the Naughty Dog team on PS5.” found in the description. If Naughty Dog has caught such a load time on PlayStation 4, it can capture less load times on PlayStation 5.

We can see this more clearly in the video published by the ElAnalistaDeBits YouTube channel. We see the loading times from the old version on the left side of the video and the new version on the right. What do you think will be the loading times in the new game that Naughty Dog will develop for PlayStation 5? Share your ideas with us in the comments.



