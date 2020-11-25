New Update for PlayStation 5 Released

Sony has released a new update for PlayStation 5. According to the patch notes, the update only improves system performance. It is unknown whether some of the errors reported by the players have been fixed.

Japanese technology giant Sony has released a new system update for PlayStation 5, the next generation game console that has met gamers all over the world as of last week. Although the update, which has the version code of 20.02-02.26.00, is 886 MB in size, Sony did not share much details about the content of the update.

According to patch notes shared by Sony, the new update focuses solely on improving system performance. Considering the size of the update, we hope Sony has made several important improvements at the same time, which will help fix the crash and other problems experienced on the PlayStation 5.

When the PlayStation 5 was released on November 12, in the US and a few other countries, a download error appeared from day one. Also, some users complained that the DualSense joystick was not charging when the console was in sleep mode. It is possible that Sony has fixed one or more of these problems with the software update in question.



