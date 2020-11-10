New update for One UI 3 beta of Galaxy S20 series

Samsung released the beta version of the One UI 3 user interface for the Galaxy S20 series a while ago. The South Korean company has now released a new update for this beta version.

The update in question fixes some bugs noticed in the first version of beta and updates some applications. One UI Home and Samsung Internet applications stand out first among the innovations.

The beta version of the Galaxy S20 series, numbered G98xxKSU1ZTK7, became the third beta for users in the UK, the fourth for users in South Korea, and the fifth for users in Germany.

It is expected that all Galaxy S20 owners participating in the beta test via the Samsung Members app will be able to access the update soon. Samsung has also started testing for the Note 20 series.



