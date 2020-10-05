New update for Galaxy S20 and S10 is on its way!

Security patches for smartphones are very important. Now, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 and Note 10 series phones will soon start receiving the October security update. So, what will the Galaxy S20 and S10 security update offer?

Galaxy S20 and S10 security update

In addition to Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series, last year’s Galaxy S10 series also started receiving the Android security patch. The update does not offer any new features.

Samsung has started distributing its latest October 2020 Android security software to its Galaxy S20 series phones. In addition to Samsung’s top three Android phones in the 2020 lineup, users of last year’s Galaxy S10 series have also started receiving the latest Android security patch.

The October update has been offered to very few people at the moment and does not contain much change. Other flagship phones such as Samsung’s Galaxy Note 20 series, Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy Z Flip are expected to start receiving the October security update in the next few days.

In addition, Samsung is also expected to launch the Android 11-based One UI 3.0 beta program for the Galaxy S20 series soon.



