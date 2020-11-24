New update for criticized Samsung One UI 3.0

After meeting beta users, Samsung One UI 3.0 was on the agenda with the battery problem. The beta version was suspended from meeting users after the big problem occurred. Now, the company will take a new step and try to please the users.

The One UI interface version used in Samsung models is based on Android 11 for 3.0. Along with many models used today, the development of the interface that is expected to be used in future models continues.

Samsung One UI 3.0 battery issue

Many problems were reported for the new version that was being tested by beta users. Although it is usual to experience problems in beta programs, the problem with battery use has made a big noise. The distribution of the version was suspended after the batteries run out very quickly in the models where the beta version is used.

After the decision, it is stated that the necessary work has been done for the Samsung One UI 3.0 battery problem. Afterwards, according to the news, the One UI 3.0 beta version started to be distributed again for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip LTE and 5G models. Samsung Galaxy S10 and Galaxy Z Fold 2 are among the models that will receive a new beta version in the coming days.

The new version is important because it is developed based on Android 11. The future of the new interface as installed on the company’s future flagship models is among other information. The interface expected to arrive in the Galaxy S21 model, which is expected to be introduced at the beginning of next year, is wondering what effect the users prefer.

The interface is currently only available in beta in South Korea. There is no information yet on when the stable version will be released.



