New update for AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro released

Apple recently released AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro firmware update. There are various information that the new update is among the preparations for the iOS 14 final version.

For the second generation AirPods and AirPods Pro models, the new firmware 3A283 update has started to reach users. There is no clear information yet on what changes the new update, which was released recently, provides. As a matter of fact, Apple did not clearly explain the changes made.

However, it should be reminded that there are various statements that the 3A283 update, which was released before the final version of iOS 14, will activate the new features prepared for AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro. It is stated that various features, especially the automatic device change feature, will be in this scope.

In order to check the new update in AirPods 2 and AirPods Pro models, it is necessary to follow a few different steps. First of all, the wireless headset models in question are connected to a supported iOS device. Afterwards, the Settings section should be opened and switched to General from this section. Open the About section in the General section, and then the AirPods section. In this section, the Firmware Version can be compared with the newly released version.

Apple hasn’t released new updates for AirPods models for a while. As a matter of fact, it is worth mentioning that the new update includes bug fixes in addition to features.



