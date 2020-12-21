New Type of Virus SARS-CoV-2 VUI seen in the UK

Concerns about the new type of Covid-19 virus, which started to spread rapidly in 3 countries along with the UK, continue to increase. The UK, which has examined the new variant, announced that they have named this virus SARS-CoV-2 VUI 202012/01.

With the start of vaccine applications, hopes that Covid-19 would end began to increase. However, Britain recently stated that a new type of virus has started to appear in the country and this virus has spread much faster. Many countries, including Turkey, the countries of this new virus mutated canceled flights to Britain linked to close the entrance.

England examined this virus, which spread much faster. They announced that they have named the new variant of the virus SARS-CoV-2 VUI 202012/01. Research will reveal the differences of the virus from normal Covid-19 and determine whether it shows an immunity to the vaccine.

Biggest concern is that the virus makes the vaccine ineffective

Head of the Department of Infectious Diseases, Faculty of Medicine, Ankara University. Dr. İsmail Balık made a statement on the new type of virus that started to appear in England. Fish states that although this virus, which causes an increase in cases in the UK, has been found to spread much faster, it has not yet been concluded about its ill effects.

Fish announced that a report has been published in the European Control Center on the new type of Covid-19. According to the report, the name of the mutated virus was determined as SARS-CoV-2 VUI 202012/01 (Variant Under Investigation, year 2020, month 12, variant 01).



