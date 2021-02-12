New type of intelligence is discovered Brazilian researcher

A Portuguese-Brazilian researcher and neuroscientist discovered a new type of intelligence, unable to be registered by psychological tests: the DWRI (Development of wide regions of intellectual interference). Identified by Fabiano de Abreu, the new concept was recently published by the International Journal of Development Research magazine.

The search for an innovative concept, capable of measuring the capacity to develop all types of intelligence, was the starting point of Fabiano’s research. After many searches, he arrived at the DWRI, which, according to the neuroscientist, derives from the genetic heritage of the person, that is, it is hereditary, which already appeared in the embryonic formation.

For Abreu, who has a DWRI intelligence is able to “develop all types of intelligence, encompassing their genetic heritage, their interests and their life experiences that, in the end, result in a global intelligence and not just directed”.

Some features of DWRI intelligence

In his press release, Fabiano de Abreu begins by explaining what DWRI is not: verbal, numerical, logical and spatial skills that are usually assessed by an IQ test. This means that a person with a high IQ does not always have DWRI, and may only have specific intelligence for certain areas.

In the metrics of psychological tests, what is taken into account, says the researcher, are two types of intelligence: logic and cognitive, two distinct realities that work in concert. DWRI, which is earlier, since embryonic, “is responsible for the imaginary, understanding of what is around us, the formation of personality and the condition of intelligence”, says the note.

As a consequence, people who have DWRI intelligence are usually more thoughtful and balanced and do not give in to self-centeredness or narcissism. Or, in the researcher’s words, they are “humble even though they are fully aware of their abilities, which is due, above all, to the notion that being more humble brings more advantages, including for oneself”.