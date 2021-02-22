New trailer reveals Maggie’s alliance

The extra episodes of season 10 of The Walking Dead seem to reveal a new alliance that Maggie (Lauren Cohan) has obtained with the masked man, which could help her in the fight they are about to face.

In the new teaser shared on social media earlier this week, fans spotted Maggie Rhee walking with the Masked Man (Okea Eme-Akwari) through the woods.

Recall that the two have helped each other on screen before, and Maggie has admitted to meeting him and his community shortly after leaving.

Although the masked man only appeared at the end of the first part of season 10 helping Maggie save Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) who was in danger at the time. But, you should watch the new trailer now.

From the looks of it, it seems like viewers will at least get to see more of him in the next few episodes as he joins Maggie. And hopefully, she will be the catalyst for him to open up more, especially if they end up fighting for their lives alone.

The new episodes will pick up where the last season ended, following the surviving heroes after the War against the Whisperers.