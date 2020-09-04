New Trailer Released For Mafia: Definitive Edition

A new trailer of Mafia: Definitive Edition, which will be released on September 25 for PC and console platforms, has been released. The video, titled The City of Lost Heaven, shows us the renewed version of the city of Lost Heaven where the story takes place.

US-based video game developer Hangar 13 released the first Mafia game with a fully discoverable and highly detailed map in 2002, exactly 18 years ago. The company, which added new games to the series in the following years, introduced its last game in 2016 and then fell into a long silence.

While this silence of Hangar 13 and the Mafia series, which lasted for about 4 years, was disrupted by the Mafia II: Definitive Edition and Mafia III: Definitive Edition games, which were released on May 20, the renewed version of the original Mafia game is eagerly awaited. The company hiding the bomb for the last day released a new trailer for Mafia: Definitive Edition.

A new trailer for Mafia: Definitive Edition has arrived:

In the 46-second video shared with the title The City of Lost Heaven, we see the city of Lost Heaven, the main location of Mafia, as it was renewed after almost 20 years. HD textures, reworked lighting and extra depth seem to have taken Lost Heaven, considered the most detailed game world of its time, to a whole new level.

Although the trailer looks impressive, it should not be forgotten that the images used are obtained by FMV technique. Therefore, the actual game may have less intensity and detail, but it is still possible to say that Hangar 13 did a job that will impress the fans of the series.

We don’t have to wait too long anymore to see what the city of Lost Heaven will look like in real gameplay. Mafia: Definitive Edition will be released on September 25, 2020 for PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles. The PC version of the game is currently available for sale on the Epic Games Store and Steam with a pre-order price of 259 TL.



