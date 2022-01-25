New Trailer Introduces Hisui Region In Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is scheduled to be released next Friday (28th) and, therefore, it even received an extensive trailer last Monday (24th). Fortunately, today (25), Nintendo published a new video on YouTube to introduce the three Pokémon that will be able to accompany players during the adventure.

In gameplay, players will be able to choose to start with the little monsters Cyndaquil, Rowlet and Oshawott, which evolve into Quilava, Dartrix and Dewott, respectively. This time, the difference is that the evolutions will be presented in the style of the Hisui region.

The video also introduces a little more of the expanded region of Hisui, which has several areas important to the game’s story. The silhouettes of the final evolutions of the starter Pokémon were also revealed.

Hisuian style!

“You may have met Dartrix, Quilava and Dewott on your other adventures. But you never encountered the evolutions of the Hisui region,” reads the description of the trailer posted on the franchise’s official YouTube channel.

Recently, a leak released some final evolutions of the pets in Pokémon Legends: Arceus and, among them, the Hisui version of Typhlosion – his appearance is slightly different from the original version. However, let’s wait for more official information from Nintendo about the evolutions.