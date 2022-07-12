New trailer for the third season of Harley Quinn presents Nightwing on the show

The HBO Max animated series “Harley Quinn” has just received a new trailer ahead of the upcoming season 3 premiere, and it looks like fans of the show have prepared for themselves a lot of fun carnage that they love. With an emphasis on one new character, and the rest on an already attractive abnormal cast, this show knows exactly how to promote its long—awaited return.

The trailer begins with Kaley Cuoco’s Harley presenting everything in her own unique way, a comforting return to the cheeky atmosphere the show is famous for. Many fan favorites get time to shine while the drama boils in the background. But perhaps the most notable addition is a certain crime fighter whose brooding skills rival those of the caped crusader himself.

Harvey Guillen immediately demonstrates his role as Nightwing, and Harley reacts quickly, as expected, to an overly serious vigilante. The “What We Do in the Shadows” star does a great job of the role, bringing exactly the kind of energy you’d expect from someone who was basically raised by Batman. He even has a scene with Diedrich Bader’s Batman, as the duo seem unaware that they sound intimidatingly (and hilariously) alike. But while Nightwing is likely to play an important role in this season’s story, the real gist of the trailer comes from beloved returning characters who are once again showing off their abilities.

As Harley and Poison Ivy from Lake Bell begin this season right after their chaotic romance finally began, it looks like they both have big plans for Gotham City. Ivy shares her plan to terraform the city, allowing everything to return to its natural state, while the Harley gang celebrates the return of a new couple after leaving for sunset at the end of last season. However, the trailer teases some turbulence between Harley and Ivy, which is in line with Harley Quinn’s tendency not to shy away from really serious moments when necessary.

It seems not everyone has returned, as Tony Hale’s Psycho Doctor is apparently still in Arkham Asylum after trying to dominate the planet, as some do. But other favorites are ready for action. Alan Tudyk returned as the Joker and Clay Face, along with J.B. Smoove as Frank the Plant, Ron Funches as the surprisingly cute Shark King and Christopher Meloni as Commissioner Gordon, completing the main roles (interestingly, Gordon seems to be on the list of regulars this season). They are joined by other returning stars Sanaa Lathan as Catwoman, James Adomian as Bane and Briana Cuoco as Batgirl/Barbara Gordon (and yes, that’s her sister playing Harley).

The new season of Harley Quinn is already very close, so fans who have been waiting for a sequel since 2020 will finally see a nice release soon. Don’t worry, even when it’s over, the “Snake Man” spin-off is still waiting for you.

The premiere of the third season of “Harley Quinn” will take place on July 28 on HBO Max.