New trailer for season two of the Mandalorian arrives

A new trailer has been released today for The Mandalorian, whose second season will air on October 30. The trailer shows some of the difficulties The Mandalorian will face in his adventure of bringing Baby Yoda to his kind.

The Mandalorian, which started airing last year and gained popularity in a short time, was a series that even Star Wars fans followed. The series won a place in everyone’s hearts with its successful visual effects and interesting story. The successful series is preparing to have its new season in the coming days.

The first trailer of season 2 of The Mandalorian was released last month. Today, a new trailer has been released for the new season of the series. The one-minute-long trailer focused on the adventures, challenges and events we will see in the new season. In addition, the main subject to be covered in the second season was also included in the trailer.

The new season 2 trailer of The Mandalorian:

In The Mandalorian season 2 trailer released today, our main character says that he took the role of taking the ‘Child’ we know as Baby Yoda to his own genre. The Mandalorian probably starts looking for other Mandalorians saying that they can help them in this task.

Of course, as we can see from the trailer, The Mandalorian’s mission to bring Baby Yoda to his own kind will not be an easy task. Because in the trailer, we see that The Mandalorian and his team are being chased by the Empire again. In addition, bounty hunters seem to continue working to capture Baby Yoda.

The Mandalorian’s cast includes famous names such as Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Carl Weathers and Giancarlo Esposito. While Temuera Morrison will play Boba Fett, who will join the series with the new season, Rosario Dawson will (perhaps) play Captain Rex, Katee Sackhoff Bo-Katan, and Timothy Olyphant Cobb Wanth. The second season of the beloved series, which we are eagerly awaiting, will debut on October 30 at Disney +.



