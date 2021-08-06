New Trailer For Season 4 Of Netflix Series Stranger Things

Stranger Things is returning with its fourth season. An introduction to the new season, which will meet with the audience in 2022, was shared.

A new trailer has been shared from the 4th season of the Netflix series Stranger Things, which started airing in 2016. According to the information in the clip, the series will meet the audience on Netflix in 2022.

The cast of the series includes names such as Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, David Harbor, Gaten Matarazzo, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Kerry, Sadie Sink, Maya Hawke, Cara Buono. Sherman Augustus, Mason Dye, Robert Englund, Nikola Djuricko and Tom Wlaschiha joined the series in the new season.