New Trailer For Saints Row Reveals Details Of Saint Unharmed

The Saints Row reboot began a series of sporadic videos providing more details about the franchise’s reboot. In its debut trailer, the game explains better how are the districts of Santo Ileso, the city where the new adventure takes place.

According to developer Volition and producer Deep Silver, Santo Ileso is the “biggest and best” city that has ever been built on a Saints Row. The game’s creators say the map is full of things to do, with varied districts, each with its own style.

The video highlights three main territories, controlled by each of the big Saints Row gangs the player will try to take down.

The first is Rancho Provedencia, controlled by Los Panteros. The district has a rustic style, poorer and more deprecated, with large desert areas.

The second district shown is Lakeshore, dominated by Marshall. It is the most densely urban area in the game, filled with buildings and a more modern look, where we also find Marshall’s headquarters.

Finally, we see Monte Vista, home of the Idol gang. It is the wealthy district of Santo Ileso, full of mansions and planned areas.

Like any open world game, the new Saints Row promises many secrets, activities and rewards for players who explore its great new map.

The game comes out on February 25th for PC, PS4 and PS5. Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.