New trailer for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet movie

A new trailer has been released for Christopher Nolan’s new movie Tenet. Expectations are high from the upcoming production.

Christopher Nolan’s new movie Tenet, one of Hollywood’s most successful directors, has been on the media for a long time. The premiere of the film, which was scheduled for July 17, was delayed due to the pandemic.

Warner Bros has released a final trailer for the production. In this long trailer, we hear Travis Scott’s track “The Plan” and witness how the production will progress. The star-filled production seems to have a great impact.

New trailer of the production full of stars

This full 3 minutes and 9 seconds long video offers almost everything we expect from a Nolan movie. The final trailer of the production, which is adorned with impressive visual effects, gives us the opportunity to see what kind of story the film will present.

The production, which has a very large staff, includes names such as John David Washington, Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh. The names of this large staff show themselves in the trailer.

We will witness a spying story involving detectives who can interfere with the flow of time in the production, whose scores were announced in important film evaluation channels such as Rotten Tomateos and MetaCritic.

Tenet is in the center of attention

When we look at the first criticisms, we see that Tenet is generally appreciated. On the other hand, according to the critics who had the opportunity to watch the film, even though the production maintains a certain quality, it does not pay off for its excitement and falls short of expectations.

The final trailer, which aims to explain the complex progress of the production, aims to create an infrastructure for the audience before this long movie. Although there are negative comments from some commentators, the final trailer of the production, which is generally praised in terms of visuality and technique, almost shouts, “This movie should be watched in the cinema.”

You can watch the last trailer of Tenet movie below. The movie will be released on August 26 in our country where movie theaters have been serving for a while.



