The Gran Turismo series developed by Polyphony Digital is liked by many players. There have been no leaks regarding Gran Turismo 7 since June. A recent ad on YouTube hints at the Gran Turismo 7 release date.

New tip on Gran Turismo 7 release date

PlayStation owners are excitedly waiting for the new Gran Turismo game. The Gran Turismo series, which has a very high level of graphics and game experience, is among the reasons for choosing PlayStation for users.

Microsoft had launched the Forza series to increase competition. Finally, the game added to the Xbox Game Pass system is actively played by thousands of users.

In some parts of Canada, YouTube advertisements about PlayStation 5 were published. In one part of the image, the phrase “The promotion planned for the first half of 2021” in French caught the attention of the users.

Although the exact date is not known, both the discovered hint and the statements made by Sony caused the users to be excited. The company recently confirmed that the new game will come with 4K 60 FPS, HDR and Ray Tracing.

Unfortunately, there is no other tip about the Gran Turismo series, which is among the reasons why users prefer PlayStation.



