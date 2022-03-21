New The Witcher Is Confirmed And Will Be Made In Unreal Engine 5

The Witcher: Taking fans by surprise, CD Projekt Red has confirmed that a new The Witcher game is in development. According to the company, it will be a new saga and the game will abandon the REDengine, from The Witcher 3, and will be produced in the newest Unreal Engine 5, which has several impressive graphics resources for the current generation of consoles.

For now, there are no details and only an official image has been released, showing a locket (which we still don’t know which one) lying in the snow, with a teaser phrase saying: “A new saga begins”. Production on Unreal Engine 5 will be part of a partnership with Epic Games (and potentially new versions of the graphics engine during the game’s development) in which both companies will help each other to create a new open world in the debut technology. Check out:

This is a new milestone for CD Projekt Red, which has been using the REDengine since The Witcher 2 and is currently the engine behind Cyberpunk 2077 (and will continue to be for the game’s expansions). According to Pawel Zawodny, the developer’s CTO, switching to Unreal Engine will bring more efficiency to the game creation project, as in the past the company invested a lot of resources to improve the proprietary engine technology. The CTO also reinforces that the use of Unreal Engine is not a licensing, but a long-standing partnership.

However, despite the partnership with Epic Games being strong, CD Projekt Red will not make the new The Witcher an Epic Games Store exclusive game and should arrive in more PC game stores, such as Steam and GOG itself, which owns CDPR.