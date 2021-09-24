New The Last of Us content from Naughty Dog for Pandemic Day!

Naughty Dog has announced new content and products related to The Last of Us for Pandemic Day. Here is the date the products will go on sale…

In The Last of Us universe, September 26 is known as the ‘Epidemic Day’. And this weekend, Naughty Dog plans to reveal completely new content. In a blog post, the studio announced that the content will arrive at 7 PM. The announcement will take place on the game’s official website.

Many The Last of Us products are on sale

Players need to wait a little longer to learn about the new content. The studio has not provided any details at this time. Naughty Dog just announced more The Last of Us items that players can get to celebrate the franchise.

Among the products is a T-shirt of the character Abby from Last of Us. This was announced to include a gray knit beanie, flannel shirt and raincoat. In addition, a new bomber jacket and many more products were presented by Naughty Dog.

Naughty Dog’s partnership has expanded into the guitar business. At this point, the Taylor 314ce and GS Mini produced by Taylor Guitars are now available in the following countries:

Austria

France

Germany

Ireland

Italy

Spain

United Kingdom

Let’s just say that these are top-notch guitars. However, people in many parts of the world have the opportunity to order them.

What do you think about the products released specifically for Last of Us? Do not forget to share your ideas with us in the comments section!