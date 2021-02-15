New Tesla Roadster to float in the air

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, announced that the next Tesla Roadster could be equipped with a “SpaceX package”, which uses 10 small rocket boosters to boost the vehicle’s performance. Although the idea is somewhat eccentric, the entrepreneur still wants the model to have a “float mode”.

The idea would have gone public in 2019 when, after testing the Spacex Starhopper, a Twitter user asked Musk to create a similar function. At the time, he replied that this could happen at the end of 2020. Although he has not met the deadline, it is possible that the “float mode” will soon become a reality.

Tesla Roadster will float up to 1.8 m

In an interview on the Joe Regan Experience podcast, Elon Musk told more about his plans. “We are going to launch some rocket technology on that car. I want it to hover. We have to figure out how to make it hover without killing people.” During the conversation, Musk said the car should reach between 1 m and 1.8 m. That way, he explains, “if you fall, the suspension will explode, but you will not die.”

The idea is that, with float activated, the car has a very high speed. However, the businessman clarifies that, after its activation, the function will remain for a limited time – something that resembles the classic “nitro” of racing games.

Super-fast model with Formula 1 steering wheel

The tycoon also gave more details of the new Tesla Roadster, saying that the steering wheel will be similar to the one used in Formula 1. As for the specifications, the model will have a 200 kWh battery and will need only 1.9 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h, reaching 160 km / h in 4.2 seconds. The promised maximum speed is 402 km / h. With these numbers, the Roadster could become the fastest mass-produced car in the world.