New Tesla Roadster To Be Released In 2023, Promises Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has set a new deadline for launching shipments of the new Tesla Roadster: 2023. The second generation electric vehicle promises to be the fastest mass-produced car in the world.

In response to a Twitter follower, Musk suggested that the first Roadsters will only be sent in 2023 to booking customers. However, this will only happen if 2022 does not have so many problems in the industry.

“2021 has been the year of a super crazy shortage in supply chain components, so it wouldn’t even matter if we had 17 new products, none of which would ship. Believing that 2022 isn’t a ‘mega drama’, the new Roadster should be launched in 2023”, says the entrepreneur.

The chip crisis, which has affected the electronics and automobile market in general since last year, should continue for a few more months at the same intensity — and has already resulted in an increase in prices at the company. In addition, Tesla has scheduled at least two major launches for next year: the Cybertruck electric pickup and the Tesla Semi truck.

The Roadster was the first electric car in Tesla’s history — and was the model sent into space during one of SpaceX’s missions, also led by Elon Musk. The second generation was officially announced in 2017, but has not yet been released on the market.