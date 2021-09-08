New TCL 8K Mini LED TVs announced!

TCL, the imaging technology specialist, has announced its new products.

TCL has announced its new products. The company’s X Series Mini LED TV models X925 Pro OD Zero Mini LED 8K TV and X925 Mini LED 8K TV were launched globally.

In the promotional event prepared with the theme of Transcend Vision, the 2021-2022 EISA Premium LCD TV award-winning TCL Mini LED 4K TV C825 was also presented to the consumer.

TCL’s new smart TVs!

Harry Wu, Co-CEO of TCL Electronics, said that as TCL, they are proud to lead the industry in Mini LED TVs. Stating that the performance of X Series TVs owes to TCL Mini LED technology, Wu shared his opinion on the following new products:

“We have no doubt that both the X925 Pro and X925 will be leading products in the premium LED TV market!”

X925 Pro 85 inch and X925 65 75 inch giant screens from the X Series of TCL’s TCL QLED technology are offered to consumers with giant screens.

8K technology meets Google TV experience

Combining 8K and QLED technologies with Google TV, Google’s new entertainment experience, TCL’s industry-leading Mini LED X Series helps users watch and discover the content they love more easily than ever before on the latest TCL displays.