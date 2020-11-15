New target of hackers coronavirus vaccine

Microsoft stated that state-sponsored hackers from North Korea and Russia target companies working on the covid vaccine. It was stated that the groups carrying out these attacks are the Russian Fancy Bear, which has come to the fore recently, and Zinc and Cerium from North Korea.

Covid vaccine producing companies became targets

In the light of the data obtained from the cyber security software it developed, Microsoft announced that 7 pharmaceutical companies detected attempts to infiltrate computer systems. Stating that organizations dealing with vaccine researchers in Canada, France, India, South Korea and the United States were targeted, the company said that the attacks were carried out with the brute force tactic.

One of the North Korean groups reportedly forced employees to sign in and retrieve their information by sending emails that appear to be World Health Organization officials, while Microsoft said some of the attacks were unsuccessful and others were successful.

The tech giant, on the other hand, has posted a blog post. In its post, Microsoft urged world leaders to confirm that international law protects healthcare facilities. Previously, Russia had denied targeting vaccine research. North Korea’s representative of the united nations declined to comment on the issue.

Earlier, the UK’s National Cyber ​​Security Center (NCSC) claimed that Russian hackers were targeting vaccine research. The Moscow government announced that they were not responsible for the events.



