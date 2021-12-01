New Survival Program, ‘Double Trouble’ Reveals Contestants’ Identity

The latest survival program titled ‘Double Trouble‘ has released a list of the contestants. ‘Double Trouble‘ is a survival program that is participated by a total of 10 contestants from among talented musicians and singers.

Presented by Kim Ji Suk and Jang Do Yeon as the main MCs, the ‘Double Trouble‘ program will look for two contestants who are the best duet partners.

Through the teaser that has been released, we can see the identities of the 10 contestants consisting of Minzy ex 2NE1, Hyolyn ex SISTAR, Choa ex AOA, Jiwoo KARD, Monday Weekly, Im Seulong 2AM, Hyunseung ex BEAST, Taeil Block B, Inseong SF9 and Kim Dong Han Wei.

The ‘Double Trouble‘ program will premiere on December 24, 2021.