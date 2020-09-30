New Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character, date

The new downloadable fighter will be known tomorrow in a video of about three minutes by Sakurai. Nintendo has announced that tomorrow the new character that joins the roster of Super Smash Bros.

Ultimate fighters will be shown. It will be in a video of just over three minutes that will include a message from its director, Masahiro Sakurai. There will not be much time to speculate, the announcement will occur on October 1 at 4:00 p.m. Spanish peninsular time, so we will leave doubts soon.

Fans of the saga had already speculated that an announcement would be produced around this time, based on an announcement in a Japanese store in which you could see the five gaps that still need to be filled and an announcement validity date: 4 October, so it was feasible that this was because there was something going on, as has finally happened.

Who will it be?

This will be the seventh character to enter the massive contest after a list that includes Joker, from Persona; Hero from Dragon Quest; Banjo & Kazooie, from the classic series started on Nintendo 64; Terry Bogard, the classic protagonist of Fatal Fury and King of Fighters; Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses and finally Min Min from ARMS. Characters linked to the video game and Nintendo in one way or another.

The time at which the video will be broadcast will be as follows in different regions on October 1:

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 4:00 p.m.

Spain (Canary Islands): at 3:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 11:00

Bolivia: at 10:00 o’clock

Brazil: at 11:00

Chile: at 10:00 am

Colombia: at 09:00 hours

Costa Rica: at 08:00 hours

Cuba: at 10:00 am

Ecuador: at 09:00 hours

El Salvador: at 08:00 hours

United States (Washington D.C.): at 10:00 am

Guatemala: at 08:00 hours

Honduras: at 08:00 hours

Mexico: at 09:00 hours

Nicaragua: at 08:00 hours

Panama: at 09:00 hours

Paraguay: at 08:00 hours

Peru: at 09:00 hours

Puerto Rico: at 10:00 am

Dominican Republic: at 10:00 am

Uruguay: at 11:00 am

Venezuela: at 10:00 am

United States (PT): at 7:00 a.m.



