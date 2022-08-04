New Super 4 Seasons of The Boys: Who Are Firecracker & Sister Sage?

In the fourth season of “Boys”, two new superheroes were added to the list of characters, Fireworks and Sister Sage — that’s all we know about them. Starting with the first season of the series “Boys,” the Amazon show takes an unhindered approach to introducing new superhuman characters into its storylines, and then ruthlessly destroys them without any prior warning. Thus, the series has stepped into a completely new area of shocking and awe-inspiring superhero drama, which is getting stronger and stronger with each season. Given the end of season 3 of “Boys” and some recent developments in the production of season 4, it seems likely that season 4 of “Boys” will follow the same path and bear fruit.

So far, every season of The Boys has featured a new set of super characters. While some, such as A-Train, have stood the test of time and been redeemed repeatedly, others, such as Supersonic and Blue Hawk, have not been so lucky. Because of this unpredictability of the characters’ fates, it’s hard not to wonder how invincible and strong Fireworks and Sister Sage will be against the potential conspiracies of season 4 of “Boys”.

Fireworks and Sister Sage in comic books for boys?

Fireworks and Sister Sage are not in The Boys comics, which makes their main role even more ambiguous and exciting. Considering that Ryan and Victoria Neuman were also written exclusively for the series and are probably the main characters of the 4th season of “Boys,” it looks like the upcoming season will be moving away from the original comics. With that said, new characters can be inspired by existing add-ons in the ent of the source material.

What are the abilities of Firecracker and Sister Sage?

Most details about the abilities of Firecracker and Sister Sage are hidden, but showrunner Eric Kripke recently revealed (via Twitter) that they are among the “best and craziest” superheroes written for The Boys. Without revealing their abilities, he added that fans would be “absolutely horrified” and “a little sick” of them. Kripke’s comment about the new superheroes indicates that they will play an important role in the overall premise of the show, which suggests that their powers will be on par with some of the strongest and scariest superheroes, such as the Homelander in “Boys.”

While Sister Sage’s name hints that her abilities may have something to do with telepathy and magic, Fireworks indicate pyrokinesis (firepower). Since most of the supernatural characters in “Boys” are parodies of existing superheroes in the Marvel and DC universe, the Fireworks may be a satire on the human torch of the Fantastic Four or a morally distorted version of the X-Men Anniversary, which calls its pyrotechnic plasmoid explosions “fireworks”. “She could also be a subversive version of DC’s Firestorm or the X-Men Arsonist. Meanwhile, Sister Sage could be hinting at Sister Grimm from Marvel’s “Runaways.” Whatever their abilities, the two new superheroes will probably join the Homelander seven, as there are many empty seats in the supergroup after the slambang finale of the third season of The Boys.

How do you know the actors Firecracker and Sister Sage?

Fireworks star Valory Curry appears as Katherine Solomon in all 10 episodes of Dan Brown’s The Last Symbol and is a recurring main character named Dot Everest in the Amazon series Tick. Many also remember her as Charlotte in Twilight. Saga: Dawn. Part 2″, while others know her from her appearances in the films “The Blair Witch”, “Followers” and “Veronica Mars”. Susan Hayward, Sage’s sister in season 4 of “Boys,” is best known for playing Detective Dina Pilgrim in “The Force,” Tamika Ward in “Orange is the Hit of the Season,” and Hannah in “The Followup.”

