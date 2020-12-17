New step to combat coronavirus from Twitter

Twitter announced yesterday that it will eliminate tweets that make false or misleading claims about COVID-19 vaccines. In this way, the company aims to prevent the society from being agitated by confusing and false information.

Twitter has taken action for fake COVID posts!

Social media site Twitter stated in a blog statement that tweets for misinformation about the COVID vaccine will be removed. The firm said, “Tweets that aim to deliberately control the public or that contain conspiracy theories will be removed. Tweets that incorrectly adopt claims that the epidemic did not exist or that “widely disproved” can also be removed, “he said. It was stated that the implementation of the new policy will start next week.

The firm hopes to be able to provide links to authoritative public health information, similar to the tagged tweets that lead users to verified voting information throughout the 2020 elections. Thus, it aims to tag tweets that contain vaccine conspiracy theories and place warnings on them early next year.

“We will implement this policy in close consultation with local, national and global public health authorities around the world and strive to be transparent in our approach,” the blog post also said.

Finally, let’s also point out that the new rules expand on COVID-related policies introduced by Twitter earlier this year. In March, the site put a COVID-19 bar on its discover page and partnered with organizations like the World Health Organization to stream information on its platform.

What do you think about fake COVID posts? We welcome your comments …



