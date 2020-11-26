New step from Foxconn for iPad and MacBook production!

Foxconn, Apple’s key partner in manufacturing, came up with a new move. The Foxconn, iPad and MacBook assembly line will allegedly be moved to Bac Giang, the state of Vietnam.

Foxconn iPad and MacBook assembly line moves to Vietnam

Foxconn, who posted a job announcement for the production facility in Zhengzhou city, accelerated the production of the iPhone 12. The company, which came to the agenda by paying wages to people who contribute to the search for workers by suggesting a colleague, is now moving its assembly lines to a different country.

It is not yet known what kind of dialogue has taken place between Apple and Foxconn. However, Apple allegedly requested Foxconn to reduce its dependence on China due to the tension between the US and China.

An unnamed company employee leaked that Foxconn iPad and MacBook assembly facilities will move to a new assembly line in Bac Giang province of Vietnam. Foxconn, which left the questions on this subject unanswered, will allegedly start production in the first half of 2021.

FuKang Technology Co., owned by Foxconn. Ltd. It is stated that the $ 270 million subsidiary will be used for growth in Vietnam. It is not yet known that BYD Electronic International, which is known as the other iPad supplier in China, will not take any steps in this regard.



