New step from Apple for personal data security

Apple has announced new rules that developers will provide users with more security details. Upon Apple’s new rules, you will be able to clearly and transparently learn what data the application collects and what tracking methods it uses before downloading an application.

The developers will share what data they collect!

At the World Developers Conference held in June, Apple; has announced that the data collected by the applications developed in the App Store can now be viewed easily and transparently. After the iOS 14.3 update with an application that started on December 8; When applications developed on iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS and tvOS-based devices receive updates, they now need to transparently present what data they collect to users. With this program, Apple; It aims to enable users to make easier decisions when downloading an application and to be more aware of the transparency of applications.

You will be able to view what kind of data applications collect under 3 main headings: “data used to track you”, “data associated with you” and “data not associated with you”. Under the heading of data used to track you, you will be able to view the way the application follows to track you, while you will be able to view data from Apple about your identity and device in the application with the data section associated with you.

When you get the iOS 14.3 update, you may not be able to access these data directly for every application. The majority of the applications used in the App Store need to receive updates in order for this feature, which is required only for applications that receive updates, to settle.

More emphasis on transparency

“This represents the start of an innovative new program that will help users have greater transparency and knowledge of what data applications collect about them,” said Apple in a statement on the new data security. We believe that all developers’ data collection and usage practices should be transparent so that users can make informed decisions. This is an ambitious program and it is an important responsibility to create an easy-to-understand system for all applications. “The system will of course improve as we learn the features that work best for users and developers over time.”



