New step for WhatsApp from Facebook: Shopping cart

We have previously conveyed to you the features Facebook, one of the most important social media platforms of today, has added to improve the shopping experience on platforms such as WhatsApp and Instagram.

Facebook, which came up with a new news today, announced that it has introduced a new feature to take the shopping experience in WhatsApp to a higher level. To remind you, the number of users of the Business part of WhatsApp, which has more than 2 billion users in total, exceeded 175 million.

Offering the feature called “Carts” for WhatsApp, Facebook aims to facilitate the work of users who want to buy more than one product from a workplace with this feature. The Carts feature basically works like a shopping cart. With this feature, you will be able to add the products you want to buy to your cart.

Sharing that the feature in question has been in the testing phase for a while, Facebook introduced the Carts feature for all WhatsApp Business users after receiving positive feedback. With the launch of the feature, WhatsApp users will be able to shop more easily by using the option to add products to their shopping cards.

According to the information shared, the “Carts” feature of WhatsApp will be available to all users as of today. Facebook, which wants to fully utilize WhatsApp’s e-commerce potential, has also offered features such as QR codes for WhatsApp, a special shopping button, and sharing catalog links in chats.



