New statement on Trump’s health condition

Sean Conley, doctor of US President Donald Trump, who caught a new type of coronavirus (Covid-19), said in a statement that Trump was given some drugs, “Trump is tired as of afternoon, but in good mood. found the assessment.

Noting that Trump also took zinc, vitamin D, famotidine and daily aspirin supplements in addition to this antibody drug, Conley said, “Trump is tired but in a good mood as of the afternoon. Trump’s situation is being followed by a group of experts and President and his wife Melania Trump said. We advise on the next steps. ” used the expression.

Conley said that Trump’s wife, Melania Trump, also had a mild cough and headache, adding that the Kovid-19 test of other members of the Trump family was “negative”.

Trump and his wife Melania Trump caught Covid-19

US President Trump said in a statement on Twitter at night, “Tonight our First Lady and my Kovid-19 test were positive. We will start the quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this process together.” he used the expressions.

In a written statement from the White House, the official statement of Trump’s doctor Sean Conley about the tests in question was shared.

In the statement, Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, were informed that the latest Kovid-19 tests were positive, “Currently, both the President and the First Lady are in good shape and they will both stay at home in the White House during the recovery process.” statements were included.

Trump recently announced that one of his consultants, Hope Hicks, will start the quarantine process after his Kovid-19 test is positive.

Hicks, one of Trump’s close advisors, has been one of the names of the US President’s many election trips recently.



