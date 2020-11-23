New statement about vaccines from Bill Gates!

After the development of Corona virus vaccines, a surprising statement came from Microsoft’s founder Bill Gates. According to Gates, the COVID-19 vaccines developed to date will work.

Stating that the corona virus epidemic will not end before the end of 2021 in his previous statements, Bill Gates came to a new statement about the vaccines found.

Stating that he thinks that all COVID-19 vaccines will work so far, Gates said, “Currently, Pfizer / BioNTech and Moderna’s vaccines have been effective according to company data.” he spoke.

Gates said he expects AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax’s vaccines to have similar success soon. “I am optimistic that by February it will most likely prove all very effective and safe,” Gates said.

Mentioning that the cases in the USA have increased significantly, Gates stated that more than 2 thousand people could die per day in most of the winter. “I think there will be enough people involved early on, people will see even more evidence of safety, and over time we will reach the level of plus 70 percent we need to stop the spread of the disease,” Gates said of the vaccine volunteer status.



