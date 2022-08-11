New stars of Japanese professional wrestling will take part in the AEW Trios Tournament

The grid for the crown of the first champions of the All Elite Wrestling trio was unveiled. Over the past few weeks, several teams have applied to participate in the tournament, and the released grid officially revealed for the first time which eight teams will compete for the chance to become the first champions of the promotion trio. The tournament will end in September on All Out pay-per-view, where the champions will be determined.

Over the next few weeks, a tournament will be held, which will be attended by participants who have a contract with AEW, and some do not. One of the eight teams that will compete in the tournament is the trio from New Japan Pro-Wrestling, which has previously appeared in AEW programs, including the joint pay-per-view AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door. In addition to the coronation of new champions, the tournament can also present a stunning surprise.

RELATED: AEW Fight Forever Teaser Reveals Box Art, Pokemon Stadium-Style Mini-Games Leaked

The AEW World Trios Championship grid includes the House of Blacks (Malachi Black, Brody King and Buddy Matthews), the Dark Order, The Hunters for Trust (Ari Daivari, Slim Jay and Parker Boudreau), Best Friends (Trent Beretta). , Chuck Taylor and Orange Cassidy), “Triangle of Death” (PAC, Penta El Zero M and Ray Phoenix), Will Osprey from NJPW and Aussie Open (Mark Davis and Kyle Fletcher), Andrade El Idolo, Dragon Lee and Rush, as well as Young Bucks and their mysterious partner. The tournament starts next Wednesday, and Idolo, Lee and Rush will compete against the Young Bucks and their mysterious opponent in the first round.

After it seemed last week that they would bury the hatchet, the Young Bucks offered the Executioner Adam Page to become their third partner in Dynamite. Page declined the invitation, deciding to stay with the Dark Order. Without the Young Bucks being able to call Adam Cole, Kyle O’Reilly or Bobby Fish, many began to assume that their partner’s secret identity would mark the return of Kenny Omega. Omega has not participated in AEW competitions in the ring since November last year with Full Gear pay-per-view.

The potential return of Omega will create a new threat to the trio tournament. Omega and Osprey are not silent about their hostility to each other, which means they could face off in the semifinals if both teams win. Fans of “Being Elite” over the past few weeks have pointed out what they thought were hints of Omega’s impending return. BTE also mentioned the Dark Order’s participation in the tournament, as Page noted that four members of the faction (Alex Reynolds, John Silver, Pres10 Vance and Evil Uno) would make up the best trio in the tournament.

Both Omega and AEW world champion CM Punk dropped out due to injuries and were asked to return to AEW due to All Out. After Punk’s triumphant return to Dynamite to fight interim world champion John Moxley, this may mean that Omega is not so far behind him. Given the potential clash between friends and enemies, how the AEW World Trios Championship Tournament will turn out will become known only a few weeks before All Out on September 4.