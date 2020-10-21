New Stadia: Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order, Hello Engineer

Google presents the next news of its streaming video game platform with new releases and demos for a limited time.

Google Stadia has presented its next news through a special video dedicated to future launches of the streaming video game platform, in addition to announcing new temporary exclusive titles and the availability of exclusive demos for a limited time. Thus, the main novelties of this week focus on announcements related to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and its final release date on said platform, the presentation of a new spin-off of Hello Neighbor with Hello Engineer and the demo for a limited time and upcoming launch of a new battle royale cut Pac-Man with Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle.

The demos are coming for a limited time

Thus, Google has decided to enhance its platform by adding the possibility of testing demos of some of its games for all its users, so it will no longer be necessary to be a Stadia Pro subscriber to access the trial versions of the platform’s games, but rather that all your users will be able to access them. And to launch this new option, Stadia will make available to its users the demo of Pac-Man Mega Tunnel Battle, the new exclusive arcade battle royale that will arrive on November 17, although this trial version will only be available until next November 27 October.

On the other hand, Google has announced that the Humankind demo will be available from today also for a limited time; Already at the level of new releases, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the celebrated action adventure from Respawn and Electronic Arts that appeared at the end of 2019 on PC, PS4 and Xbox One, will finally arrive on the streaming service on November 24, While Hello Engineer, a new spin-off of the Hello Neighbor saga focused on online co-op and construction, will arrive exclusively on Stadia in 2021.



