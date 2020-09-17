New Splinter Cell will be released exclusively for Oculus VR

For anyone who has been looking forward to the arrival of a new Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell, we may have some good news! According to information released today (16) during the Facebook Connect event, the Sam Fisher franchise is returning, but in an exclusive format for Oculus devices. In addition, a new Assassin’s Creed will also be released for this technology.

The novelty was revealed along with the announcement of Oculus Quest 2, and the games are being developed by Red Storm, a studio that started as the main developer of the games Tom Clancy, but that now specializes in VR projects; in collaboration with Ubisoft Reflections, Ubisoft Dusseldorf and Ubisoft Mumbai.

For now, the two titles do not yet have a defined title or release date.

So, what do you think? Will it be cool to play Splinter Cell on Oculus VR? Tell us in the comments section!




