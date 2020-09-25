New spin-off in The Boys: The Hunger Games style

Amazon announces a new series related to its The Boys franchise focused on the education of super young people by the Vought corporation.

The Boys, the popular Amazon Prime Video television series based on the irreverent superhero comics of the same name, will have its own spin-off series focused on educating young superstars from megacorporation Vought. This has been shared exclusively by the medium Variety, describing this new spin-off as “half university series, half The Hunger Games”.

No release date on Amazon Prime Video

Apparently, the project has been in development for some time, although due to the good reception of the current season 2 of The Boys at the audience level – with the most watched global debut in the history of an original Amazon series – it has not been until now when it has been made official and its production has been given top priority. Of course, at the moment it does not have an official title, although it will be written by the executive producer of the main series Craig Rosenberg.

Following the production of this new spin-off are Amazon Studios, Sony Pictures Television and Point Gray Pictures along with Kripke Enterprises and Original Film; Additionally, the creators of the original The Boys comics will also serve as executive producers.

According to those responsible, this new spin-off will show the life of “hormonal and competitive supers who put their physical, sexual and moral limits to the test, competing for the best contracts in the best cities.” With this description, it is expected that this new series will maintain the classification for over 17 years.

Nor has the presence of any protagonist of The Boys been confirmed, although it would make all the sense in the world that some of the 7 had their own cameos as icons to aspire to by the super students.



