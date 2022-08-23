New “Spider-Man: No Way Home” Poster Finally Includes Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

The extended version of “Spider-Man: No Home” is released in selected cinemas eight months after the premiere of the film. The project is called The More Fun Stuff Version and promises additional scenes that were not in the original version. To promote the upcoming release, Sony Pictures has unveiled a brand new poster featuring versions of the main character Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire.

Prior to the release of Spider-Man: There is No Way Home, there were rumors about Garfield and Maguire’s participation in the film. Keen-eyed fans claimed to have spotted them on set, while others claimed to have found leaked images featuring actors from the popular film. So far, all the posters for the movie “Spider-Man: There is no Way Home” depict Tom Holland’s hero throwing a web. Holland was joined by Garfield and Maguire’s version of the character on the new poster, as well as everyone’s favorite Matt Murdock from Charlie Cox.

Sony Pictures shared a new poster on social media, urging fans to “end [their] summer with Spider-Man: No Way Home,” as the film returns to theaters “with even more fun stuff on September 2.” The post confirmed that tickets had already gone on sale, but fans were too focused on the fact that three generations of Spider-Man finally shared a place on the poster. In addition to the three main actors and Cox, the animated poster also depicts Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jon Favreau, Marisa Tomei, Jamie Foxx, Willem Dafoe, Benedict Wong, Rhys Evans, Thomas Hayden Church, Tony Revolori, Anguri Rice, J.K. Simmons and the mechanical hands of Doc Oka Alfred Molina.

Despite the fact that fans were expecting Maguire and Garfield to appear in Spider-Man: No Home, for many it was still a joyful moment. The film brought back Spider-Man Maguire from the original Sam Raimi trilogy, as well as a version of Garfield’s character from the “New Spider-Man” franchise. They were combined with a version of Holland’s character, who is Spider-Man from the Marvel cinematic universe. The film received rave reviews from both fans and critics and broke several records at the box office. Given the success of the film, Sony has decided to release an extended version of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is confirmed to have 11 minutes of additional footage.

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” also marked Cox’s appearance in the MCU as a Daredevil. Ever since Netflix’s “Daredevil” series was canceled, fans have been urging Marvel Studios to include Cox’s “Devil of Hell’s Kitchen” in the MCU. After Vincent D’Onofrio saw Kingpin in “Hawkeye”, the fan campaigns returned to the surface, and their requests were finally heard. Even though Cox’s appearance in Spider-Man: No Home is just a cameo, it has assured fans that they will see more characters in the MCU moving forward.

The premiere of the movie “Spider-Man: No Home — A more fun version” will be held in theaters on September 2, 2022.