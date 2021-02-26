New Spider-Man movie title and release date announced

2021 looks like it will be an exciting year for Marvel fans. Prior to the release of WandaVision on Disney Plus last month, there was the longest hiatus in the Marvel Cinema Universe and no new TV series or movies arrived for exactly 20 months. This situation does not seem to be repeated. The new Spider-Man movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, starring Tom Holland, will meet with the audience on December 17, 2021.

The Loki series starring Tom Hiddleston before the new Spider-Man adventure will air on Disney Plus on June 11, 2021. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier will also appear before the audience at Disney Plus on March 19, 2021.

The new Spider-Man movie looks like it will be pretty good. In previous reports, Benedict Cumberbatch’s Dr. It was stated that he could appear in the film as Strange. However, the real exciting news is the claim that Toby Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who previously brought Spider-Man to life, can also appear in the film with their own revived version. If this claim is true, we can see a live version of Into the Spiderverse animation. It is stated that the bad characters in the old movies may also appear in the new movie.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, its name has also been announced via a cute video. The video features Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man, as well as his co-stars Zendaya and Jacob Batalon. The young actors talk about director Tom Watts not saying the title of the movie and Holland’s sneaking of secrets, while the name of the movie appears on the whiteboard on the wall and the video ends.