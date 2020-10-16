New species of winged dinosaurs discovered in Morocco

A new species of prehistoric winged dinosaur has been discovered in Morocco, it is a pterosaur like no other seen before.

A new species of pterosaur has been discovered by a group of scientists. What is relevant in the case is that unlike any other dinosaur of its previously known order, this new specimen had a long, thin beak without teeth.

Initially, researchers believed that the fossil in question was part of a fish’s spine due to its format, however, it was precisely a fossilized part of this beak that allowed specialists to identify this species of prehistoric winged reptile.

For his part, David Martill, professor at the University of Portsmouth and co-author of the research, said: “We have never seen anything like this little pterosaur before. The strange shape of the beak was so unique that at first the fossils were not recognized as pterosaurs. ”

New species of dinosaurs discovered in Morocco

It is worth mentioning that after an inspection of the region where the bone was located, in Morocco, additional fossils of the winged dinosaur were found, which allowed the research team to determine that it was a new species.

Christened Leptostomia begaaensis, the new species used its beak to probe the earth and mud for hidden prey, an act very similar to what New Zealand kiwis do.

Pterosaurs are the lesser-known cousins ​​of dinosaurs. More than 100 species of pterosaurs are known, whose sizes could vary since there were specimens that could be as small as that of a sparrow or as large as that of a fighter plane.

“Some species hunted for food in flight, others stalked their prey on the ground. Now, the fragments of this remarkable pterosaur show a lifestyle previously unknown to pterosaurs, “added researcher David Martill.

Over time, more and more species of petrosaurs with diverse lifestyles have been discovered. That trend, the new petrosaurus suggests, is likely to continue.



