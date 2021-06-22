New Sonic Should Score As Much As Sonic Adventure, Says Producer

Sonic franchise producer and head of Sonic Team, Takashi Iizuka, revealed some information about the development of the character’s next game. The few details emerged during an interview granted by the executive to the Sonic Stadium website.

He says the studio is focused on creating “something new and challenging” that is as important to the franchise as Sonic Adventure, released in 1998 for Dreamcast. Furthermore, it denied the anniversary game label, however much its revelation was in the three-decade celebration of the first game in the series.

“The new title in development is progressing towards a 2022 release, so I wouldn’t really call it the Anniversary title. However, Sonic Adventure laid the foundation for 20 years of Sonic titles after its release, so likewise I hope this new title coming out in 2022 will be the foundation for future Sonic titles — that’s the idea behind the team’s challenge,” says the producer.

Still not much detail

He even explained the reason for the revelation during a streaming that celebrated the 30th anniversary of the franchise, held in May, even without as much content and with the date still far away.

In the interview, Iizuka lost his way and didn’t reveal any information about the history or even the title of the game. Rumors circulated last month suggest the title will be Sonic Rangers. “Through a lot of trial and error, the team is looking to introduce everyone to a new Sonic game, and I hope their warm support for their work can motivate them to deliver something beyond this challenge,” he concludes.

The full chat will be published this Wednesday (23) at Sonic Stadium.