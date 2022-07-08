New Sonic cover Hints that the strongest female character of the series will return

Warning! Minor spoilers for Sonic the Hedgehog #53!

An exciting new cover of the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog release hints that Whisper the Wolf will finally return after an absence to help fight the cyborg that replaced Sonic Surge the Tenrec.

Among the many new female characters in the IDW Publishing series, Visper is the only capable fighter without a problematic quirk, but she unfortunately decided to leave Sonic’s Restoration last year and was even absent during the release of Sonic’s all-girl. Probably the strongest female character besides Whisper is the lemur Tangle, who shares a special miniseries with Whisper herself. But Tangle is portrayed as a very energetic and inexperienced fighter, dealing more damage to his teammates than to his opponents. Meanwhile, the most haunted and irresistible female character, besides Whisper, Dr. Eggman’s daughter Belle-Tinkerer, is overly clumsy and insecure. Although these personal flaws give these characters room to grow, unfortunately, most of Sonic’s female cast are not versatile warriors, unlike every male hero, including Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, Shadow and Silver.

But after more than 10 issues, the Whisper will finally return in Sonic the Hedgehog #53, according to the issue cover by artist Mauro Fonseca. The only thing better than seeing Whisper again in any official capacity is that she is presented as the main focus. And this is exactly the case when the Phonesque depicts a shy wolf in the foreground of a dynamic shelter, fighting with an opponent who seems to be a cyborg who replaced Sonic with Tenrek Serge. The official synopsis of the release also confirms Surj’s identity, as the release will feature tenrek in a different, more powerful form as she rages through the Central City in Sonic the Hedgehog #53 by writer Evan Stanley and artist Adam Bryce Thomas.

Perhaps the Whisper will be able to return, because the Surge will invade the Central City. The last time readers saw Whisper during flashbacks, when she confessed to her friend Tangle that she was leaving because she had become the target of a powerful enemy and did not want to put her friends in danger. It is likely that the Whisper is hiding in Central City, where the Wave will just randomly attack, returning the wolf to the center of attention. At first glance, this means that the Sonic team will finally have a capable female fighter, in addition to Amy, who not only specializes in sniper shooting, but also owns numerous types of weapons that are powered by her fellow lights. The only downside to Whisper is that she was named quite aptly, as she is quiet and overly shy, hiding behind a mask whenever showing her face becomes too unbearable. While this may be perceived as perpetuating an unfortunate stereotype, Visper honestly faces it, and it’s better than her portrayal of a weak, inexperienced girl who needs to be rescued.

More importantly, Whisper is so timid and prefers to work alone because of how deeply her past still haunts her to this day, adding to her overall appeal. (She was once optimistic and giggly.) This is similar to Belle the Tinker, whose tragic backstory is also her most defining trait, except that Belle’s past demons affect her on the battlefield like any other new female character, forcing her to depend on their male counterparts. . However, Wolf Whisper does not need anyone, her friends strengthen her, so her return is even more exciting for long-time fans of Sonic the Hedgehog. I hope she’s here to stay. She was sorely missed.