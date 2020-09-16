New Solo Loop straps for Apple Watch introduced

With the new Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE, Apple has released new straps with no buckles or clips, called the Solo Loop and the Knit Solo Loop. These new accessories look pretty nice, but since you cannot adjust the length of the strap, you need to make sure you choose the appropriate size before purchasing. Considering that Apple offers 12 different Loop sizes, your job will be even more difficult.

Still, Apple offers some solutions to find the best size for you. The company has a printable measurement template on its website. In this way, you can more easily determine which Loop strap you should buy. Alternatively, if you can measure your wrist with a tool such as a tape measure, go to Apple’s online store for advice on the Loop strap that’s right for you. Meanwhile, Apple will also allow you to try different Loop sizes in retail stores. However, many stores abroad are still closed due to the Kovid-19 pandemic.

By the way, there is an additional point to be aware of. The three largest Loop straps are not compatible with the 40mm Watch. The three smallest sizes will not be available with the 44mm Watch. This means that if you want to buy the largest strap with the smallest Watch, for example, you won’t find a suitable Loop strap for you.

The silicone Solo Loop costs $ 49 and comes in seven different colors, while the Braided Solo Loop costs $ 99 and is available in five colors. You can also buy them as an option when picking out a new Apple Watch SE, Series 4, Series 5, or Series 6.



