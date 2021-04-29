Galaxy S20 Series Gets New Software Update

Galaxy S20 series receives a new software update for Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the software update published shortly before android has brought the MAY 2021 security patch, camera improvements and changes in Quick Share (fast sharing). These features are now also meeting with Galaxy S20, S20 Plus and S20 ultra owners.

In the package prepared for the Galaxy S20 series, the May 2021 security patch of Android is available. The package carrying the G98XXXXU7DUDB version number is slightly greater than 600 MB. The first stop of the update was Germany.

The Quick Share feature, one of the highest elements of the update, Samsung Galaxy allows the owners to file quickly with each other. The tightening of device security is also one of the focal points of the update.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 series had been available for sale last year. The South Korean company continues to move the Galaxy S20 series quite quick to move with new features.