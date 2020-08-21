New smart home products for Zoom for Home devices

The video communication platform Zoom, which has become popular especially during the coronavirus period, announced that devices of platforms such as Amazon, Facebook and Google have joined the Zoom for Home solutions suitable for home use.

With the addition of Zoom support to devices such as Amazon Echo Show, Facebook Portal and Google Nest Hub Max, users will be able to connect with friends, family and colleagues more easily. In addition, it becomes possible to collaborate with these devices with video support, to establish closer relationships and to have face-to-face meetings. As part of Zoom for Home solutions, Zoom Meeting users will be able to use their Zoom Meetings integrated calendar with HD audio and video on these smart screens.

With Zoom for Portal, which will be distributed in September, customers will be able to participate in one-touch face-to-face communication and digital whiteboard applications using a device included in the home. In addition, Portal’s smart camera can automatically frame the person for effective video calls with colleagues and family. Zoom for Portal will be introduced with Portal Mini and Portal + models and will be available with Portal TV support for the future.

With Zoom for the Amazon Echo Show, Alexa customers will soon be able to participate in Zoom video conferences with select Echo Show devices. With Zoom for Echo Show, customers will have access to a high quality meeting experience by simply giving commands such as “Alexa, join Zoom meeting”. When the calendar is matched within the Alexa app, Alexa will allow you to automatically participate in scheduled meetings hands-free, without the need to know the meeting ID and password. Zoom will arrive on Amazon Echo Show devices in the US at the end of this year, starting with the Echo Show 8.

Zoom for Google Nest Hub Max will enhance native high-definition Zoom video calls to this device. Fully integrated with Google Calendar and Google Assistant, customers will be able to enjoy hands-free control with commands such as “Hey Google, join my meeting”. Zoom will come to Assistant-powered Smart Displays, including Nest Hub Max, at the end of this year.

“We’re excited to bring Zoom to these popular devices,” says Oded Gal, Zoom CPO. People’s need for easy-to-use displays for both professional and personal video communication needs is more evident than ever. ” said. “Portal and Zoom create an immersive and empowering search experience by connecting you with family and friends on a dedicated device,” says Micah Collins, Director of Product Management, Facebook Portal. commented in the form. “It’s more important than ever to offer features like this to help people stay connected with friends, family and colleagues,” said Brian Oliver, Director of Alexa Communication. said. “Video calls are one of the most popular ways to use assistant-powered smart displays,” said Lilian Rincon, Senior Director of Google Assistant Product Management. We want people to be able to stay in touch with their friends and family by using the video calling service they want. Nest Hub Max and Google Assistant offer a variety of ways to stay connected, and we’re excited to offer more options to our users. ” said.

Working from Home and the Future of Work, conducted by Morning Consult, reveals that since pre-COVID, the number of adults working from home alone has tripled, and a third of them want to turn their homes into a home office if their companies pay for it. In addition, a recent Gartner study notes that nearly half of the company’s leaders have the intention of allowing employees to work completely remotely and full time now.



