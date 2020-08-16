New signs of Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition

New rumors about the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition model are being added. Popular leak sources OnLeaks and Pricebaba shared the draft images they created according to the leaks regarding this model, which is expected to be a lower-priced version of the Galaxy S20.

Expected to be released as the Galazy S20 FE (Fan Edition) 5G, this model features a roughly 6.4-inch display, a camera module similar to the other members of the S20, and design elements similar to that of the S20. The glass on the back of the phone can be frosted or matte plastic. Like the Galaxy Note 20’s basic modle, a chic look is necessary for a more affordable device.

Other factors that will cut costs include memory and cameras. However, as with the Galaxy S10 Lite, users may not be satisfied with a lower capacity processor. Also, it may not be necessary to compromise the 120 Hz display. Instead of 8 GB of RAM, there can be 6 GB of RAM. At the same time, there will be a relatively simple camera module on the back. According to Ice Universe, there will be a 12 megapixel main camera, a 12 megapixel ultra wide angle camera, an 8 megapixel telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. The GalaxyClub site states that the 4500 mAh battery will offer a long working life.

Elec site’s sources say that Samsung will release the S20 FE 5G in South Korea with a 900,000 won price tag.



