New shows where DC’s universe will be presented in 2021

The network hasn’t finished bringing DC characters to life any time soon, especially after the latest five-part event essentially extended the Arrowverse’s longevity.

With the pilot season still going on, the network has been announcing a number of new DC TV properties. While nothing has been incorporated into the series yet, it is about every new Arrowverse and DC TV show that is in the works on The CW.

Superman & Lois

The Arrowverse spinoff will focus on Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan Kent (Alexander Garfin), who were strong revelations in Crisis on Infinite Earths after the creation of Prime-Earth.

Painkiller

Despite the Arrowverse’s Black Lightning coming to an end, it isn’t necessarily over for one of the show’s oldest characters, Khalil Payne, aka Painkiller.

It’s especially notable for the larger franchise, as this would also be the first Arrowverse series to focus on an antihero rather than a traditional superhero.

Whether or not Painkiller would feature other Black Lightning characters remains to be seen, but it is possible that he will, as this latest Arrowverse show will end after season 4.

Wonder girl

While Donna Troy and Cassie Sandsmark are traditionally known as Wonder Girl, the series would follow Yara Flor, who is about to debut in the Arrowverse as a new Wonder Woman in DC Future State.

Naomi

Naomi will set out on a journey to discover “her origins” with answers that will challenge everyone’s beliefs about heroes. According to the synopsis, the teenage heroine, who debuted in DC in 2019, is possibly living on an alternate Earth in the Arrowverse.



